Four civilians injured in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI - Four innocent civilians including, a fifteen year old girl, got severely injured after Indian Army restore to indiscriminate fire with heavy weapons at Bessan Wali and Chhari villages along the Line of Control (LoC) today (Saturday).

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Indian troops resorted to unprovoked Ceasefire Violations during last 24 hours using artillery and heavy mortars in Sharda, Dhudnial and Shahkot Sectors along LoC deliberately targeting Civilian population.

Pakistan Army troops responded effectively with matching caliber targeted those Indian Army posts which initiated fire.

During the current year, Indian Army committed 708 Ceasefire Violations so far, in which two citizens embraced shahadat while 42 sustained injuries.