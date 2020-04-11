Four civilians injured in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC
Web Desk
11:31 AM | 11 Apr, 2020
Four civilians injured in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC
Share

RAWALPINDI - Four innocent civilians including, a fifteen year old girl, got severely injured after Indian Army restore to indiscriminate fire with heavy weapons at Bessan Wali and Chhari villages  along the Line of Control (LoC) today (Saturday).

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Indian troops resorted to unprovoked Ceasefire Violations during last 24 hours using artillery and heavy mortars in Sharda, Dhudnial and Shahkot Sectors along LoC deliberately targeting Civilian population.

Pakistan Army troops responded effectively with matching caliber targeted those Indian Army posts which initiated fire.

During the current year, Indian Army committed 708 Ceasefire Violations so far, in which two citizens embraced shahadat while 42 sustained injuries.

More From This Category
Four civilians injured in unprovoked Indian ...
11:31 AM | 11 Apr, 2020
Security forces kill seven terrorists in N ...
10:41 AM | 11 Apr, 2020
PM Imran extends registration date of Tigers ...
09:38 AM | 11 Apr, 2020
Govt extends deadline for submission of medical ...
08:55 AM | 11 Apr, 2020
PM Imran assures transparent provision of ...
08:11 AM | 11 Apr, 2020
Stampede during coronavirus relief fund ...
12:27 PM | 10 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Taher Shah is back with his much- anticipated song 'Farishta'
02:00 PM | 11 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr