Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's pictures from US vacation go viral
Share
Pakistani celebrity couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are winning hearts online because of their love-filled pictures that have been storming the internet.
This time, the lovebirds have taken their romance to annoy each other with funny antics and are documenting their precious moments enthusiastically.
Nowadays, the duo is taking some time off and they have been off on a trip. The cute couple enjoyed some time out at the beach and had a gala time with their friends in Vegas.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Saboor Aly was praised for her performance in the drama serial Amanat co-starring Urwa Hocane, Imran Abbas and Haroon Shahid.
Saboor Aly and Momin Saqib win hearts with latest ... 03:00 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
Lollywood diva Saboor Aly and Momin Saqib are winning hearts with their latest video where the hilarious antics are ...
-
-
-
- Punjab announces new school timings for winter02:14 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
- Islamabad court grants permanent bail to Imran Khan in threatening ...01:48 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
-
-
- Glitz, glamour at star-studded premiere of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'12:11 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022