Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's pictures from US vacation go viral
Web Desk
03:42 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's pictures from US vacation go viral
Source: Saboor Aly (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani celebrity couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are winning hearts online because of their love-filled pictures that have been storming the internet.

This time, the lovebirds have taken their romance to annoy each other with funny antics and are documenting their precious moments enthusiastically. 

Nowadays, the duo is taking some time off and they have been off on a trip. The cute couple enjoyed some time out at the beach and had a gala time with their friends in Vegas. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ali Ansari (@aliansari_a2)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ali Ansari (@aliansari_a2)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ali Ansari (@aliansari_a2)

On the work front, Saboor Aly was praised for her performance in the drama serial Amanat co-starring Urwa Hocane, Imran Abbas and Haroon Shahid.

Saboor Aly and Momin Saqib win hearts with latest ... 03:00 PM | 28 Sep, 2022

Lollywood diva Saboor Aly and Momin Saqib are winning hearts with their latest video where the hilarious antics are ...

More From This Category
Imran Ashraf wins hearts with latest viral video
03:10 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
Mahira Khan leaves fans stunned with killer dance ...
02:41 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
Glitz, glamour at star-studded premiere of 'The ...
12:11 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
Aashir Wajahat celebrates 20th birthday in style
11:45 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
Anoushay Abbasi gives comfy vibes as she promotes ...
11:19 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
First ever flying car makes maiden flight in Dubai
10:49 PM | 12 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's pictures from US vacation go viral
03:42 PM | 13 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr