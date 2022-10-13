Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's pictures from US vacation go viral

Pakistani celebrity couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are winning hearts online because of their love-filled pictures that have been storming the internet.

This time, the lovebirds have taken their romance to annoy each other with funny antics and are documenting their precious moments enthusiastically.

Nowadays, the duo is taking some time off and they have been off on a trip. The cute couple enjoyed some time out at the beach and had a gala time with their friends in Vegas.

On the work front, Saboor Aly was praised for her performance in the drama serial Amanat co-starring Urwa Hocane, Imran Abbas and Haroon Shahid.