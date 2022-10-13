Romaisa Khan's new TikTok video goes viral

04:38 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
Source: Instagram
Social media sensation Romaisa Khan has risen to the pinnacle of fame after she won the Most Entertaining Instagram Celebrity Award at PISA 2021.

She has got her fans fixated on her escapades and now the beauty is ruling hearts due to her quick wit, humour and unmissable charm.

She shares fun-filled videos and dancing gigs on her official handles and this time was no exception either as she made an amusing video for the latest project Dil Ka Rishta.

'Bas, bohot dekh liye rishte wali auntyon ke nakhre, aur bohot khaa liye larke walon ke taane. Find your perfect match with Dil Ka Rishta, where you don’t have to worry about your info being leaked or any screenshots being taken, Dil Ka Rishta has got you all covered!

#Dilkarishta #sabkihogishaadi

@dilkarishtapakistan', captioned the Tiktoker.

