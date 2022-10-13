Esra Bilgiç’s new bold photo sets internet on fire
Web Desk
04:13 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
Esra Bilgiç’s new bold photo sets internet on fire
Source: Esra Bilgic (Instagram)
Share

Turkish beauty Esra Bilgiç aka Halime Hatun's latest social media post is proof of her beauty, elegance and fashionista persona. 

The Ramo star has surely gained much admiration in Pakistan since the super-hit Turkish television series Dirilis: Ertugrul was aired.

This time around, Esra took to her social media handle and raised awareness for Breast cancer as she partnered with Victoria's Secret Turkiye to help women battle the disease.

'During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, @kadinkanserleri has implemented a very valuable project with the association @victoriassecretturkiye With every bra you buy from Victoria’s Secret during the month of October, you’ll help 200 women in need receive mammograms. ???? I love you so much! #victoriassecret', the beauty captioned her post in Turkish.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Esra Bilgic (@esbilgic)

Esra became a household name in Pakistan after PM Imran Khan directed the authorities to have the drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul dubbed in Urdu and telecast in Pakistan.

On the work front, Esra was last seen in the drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar also featuring co-star Uğur Güneş. The drama premiered on September 29, 2021.

Esra Bilgiç’s new bold photos set internet on ... 02:53 PM | 5 Oct, 2022

Turkish beauty Esra Bilgic can leave the internet into a frenzy with one click and today is no exception either. Being ...

More From This Category
Romaisa Khan's new TikTok video goes viral
04:38 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's pictures from US ...
03:42 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
Imran Ashraf wins hearts with latest viral video
03:10 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
Mahira Khan leaves fans stunned with killer dance ...
02:41 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
Glitz, glamour at star-studded premiere of 'The ...
12:11 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
Aashir Wajahat celebrates 20th birthday in style
11:45 PM | 12 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Romaisa Khan's new TikTok video goes viral
04:38 PM | 13 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr