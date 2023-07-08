Haris Rauf, Munza’s Walima photos leave fans spellbound

ISLAMABAD – The wedding festivities of Pakistani speedster Haris Rauf and Munza Masood Khan enthralled the fans for days but the latest photos from the walima event are sure to leave them spellbound.

The captivating photos circulating on social media shows Rauf wearing off-white coat with black pant while the bride sparked in golden attire.

Most of the teammates missed the event due to their busy schedule ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. However, Fakhar Zaman, Fahim Ashraf, Sohail Tanveer, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Chief Executive Officer of Lahore Qalandars Atif Rana, and Head Coach Aaqib Javed were present on the occasion.

The nikkah ceremony of Haris Rauf and his class fellow Muznah Masood was held in December 2022 while the wedding festivities started this week.