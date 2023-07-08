Haris Rauf, Munza’s Walima photos leave fans spellbound

ISLAMABAD – The wedding festivities of Pakistani speedster Haris Rauf and Munza Masood Khan enthralled the fans for days but the latest photos from the walima event are sure to leave them spellbound.
The captivating photos circulating on social media shows Rauf wearing off-white coat with black pant while the bride sparked in golden attire.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Fakhar zaman at Haris Rauf's walima ❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/mjH2Kva2Na— Hira_Naseem Stan ????????????♡ (@Hira2454187) July 8, 2023
Musa Khan with Haris Rauf on his Walima Reception????♥️. #harisRauf pic.twitter.com/6q8hUv9PRN— Shaharyar Ejaz ???? (@SharyOfficial) July 7, 2023
Haris Rauf Walima ???? Reunion Two Qalandars Boys ????❤️ #HarisRauf #FakharZaman pic.twitter.com/F72JfD7o65— Mian Ahtasham (@AhtashamRiaz_) July 7, 2023
Most of the teammates missed the event due to their busy schedule ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. However, Fakhar Zaman, Fahim Ashraf, Sohail Tanveer, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Chief Executive Officer of Lahore Qalandars Atif Rana, and Head Coach Aaqib Javed were present on the occasion.
The nikkah ceremony of Haris Rauf and his class fellow Muznah Masood was held in December 2022 while the wedding festivities started this week.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 08, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|195
|198
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.73
|744.70
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.36
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.27
|910.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.42
|60.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.36
|172.35
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.08
|26.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.38
|77.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.52
|25.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.92
|311.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.95
|8.1
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,700 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,312 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,482.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Karachi
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Quetta
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Attock
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Multan
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.