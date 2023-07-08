Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Hania Amir to star in upcoming drama

Jo Bache Hain Sang Samait Lo, a renowned novel penned by Farhat Ishtiaq, is set to be adapted into a highly anticipated television series. Farhat Ishtiaq, known for her successful dramas, including the blockbuster Humsafar, which played a pivotal role in launching the careers of Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan, is the talented writer behind this upcoming project.
For some time now, Hum TV has been working towards bringing the novel to the small screen, and various names have been associated with the show. However, it seems that the wait is finally over, as the series is expected to mark Pakistan's first-ever official production for Netflix.
The cast and details of Jo Bache Hain Sang Samait Lo have been revealed, creating a wave of excitement among fans. The show will feature Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Hania Aamir in lead roles, with the renowned director Momina Duraid taking the helm. The news was first shared by Hasan Kazmi on Twitter, instantly sparking a passionate response from avid readers and fans of the novel.
However, as with any casting announcement, there have been mixed reactions from the audience. Some fans are disappointed with certain potential castings, expressing their concerns and expectations for the adaptation.
