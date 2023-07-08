Pakistan, Switzerland join hands to tackle climate change impact

MURREE – Pakistan and Switzerland on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on disaster management.
Under the agreement, the two countries will foster cooperation to harness technology and expertise in jointly tackling natural disasters.
Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony in Nathiagali, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan looked forward to receiving an advanced warning system and other gadgets from Switzerland to protect Pakistan against natural disasters. He reiterated that Pakistan was facing the impact of the global climate change despite the fact that the country has very little carbon footprints.
Sharif said that Pakistan wanted to expand bilateral ties with Switzerland in diverse fields, including the tourism sector as Pakistan is blessed with natural beauty.
Lauding Swiss foreign minister’s remarks about peace in the region, Sharif said it was important to maintain peace in this part of the world and Switzerland could play a role in this regard. He said that Pakistan wanted to promote progress and prosperity, address unemployment and poverty and work on education, IT, industry, women empowerment and agriculture to improve people's lives.
The other side, he said, should also realise this. Pakistan cannot afford tension in the region nor would it like to waste its resources, he said, adding that these resources must be invested in development of the country. He said there could be no lasting peace in this part of the world until Pakistan and India resolve their issues, including Kashmir.
Speaking on the occasion, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said that signing the MoU between the two countries was vital for collaboration against climate change. He said Pakistan was rich in cultural heritage and breathtaking landscapes, but it had become prone to natural disasters, resulting in last year’s floods and displacement of people with wide destruction. He said that urgent international cooperation was needed to address these disasters.
He highlighted the joint efforts between the two countries during the years 2010 and 2022 when the devastating floods struck Pakistan, adding that the Swiss government swiftly provided emergency aid and supported the affected people.
The Swiss foreign minister said they were ready to address the new challenges in the field of disaster management which went beyond the borders. He said the world needs to unite and make collateral efforts to tackle the impact of the climate change.
Earlier, the Pakistani prime minister witnessed the MoU signing. The Swiss foreign minister and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik signed the MoU. Pakistan's Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman was also present.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 08, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|195
|198
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.73
|744.70
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.36
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.27
|910.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.42
|60.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.36
|172.35
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.08
|26.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.38
|77.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.52
|25.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.92
|311.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.95
|8.1
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,700 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,312 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,482.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Karachi
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Quetta
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Attock
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Multan
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
