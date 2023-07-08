Who designed Haris Rauf's sherwani and the bride's lehnga?

ISLAMABAD – The wedding festivities of Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf and Muzna Masood have become the talk of the town, with the cricketer setting new trends in style and fashion.
Photos and videos from the Qawwali night and Mehndi events have sent fans into a frenzy, eagerly anticipating the couple's grand "barat" celebration.
Rauf, who is known for his bold fashion choices, wowed everyone with his unique style. Sporting a dark green traditional ensemble embellished with intricate silver and gold work, he exuded charm. The bride, on the other hand, looked stunning in a gorgeous yellow dress.
On their special day, the couple embraced tradition and elegance. He looked regal in a black sherwani and a vibrant red turban, while the bride radiated beauty in a traditional red wedding lehenga.
Since the release of their wedding pictures and videos, fans have been eager to know which designer the couple collaborated with. It has been revealed that the talented duo opted for Pakistan's renowned fashion designer, Mohsin Naveed Ranjha.
The ace designer shared their story on his official Instagram account, delighting fans with glimpses of Rauf getting his sherwani measurements taken at the designer's store in Lahore. The designer's staff also captured cherished moments with the star cricketer, adding to the joyous atmosphere.
View this post on Instagram
On the occasion of his Barat, Haris Rauf displayed his generosity by donating a goat to charity before leaving for the wedding.
