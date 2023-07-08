Shehbaz Sharif pays tribute to Abdul Sattar Edhi on 7th death anniversary

Today, we observe the seventh death anniversary of the remarkable humanitarian and philanthropist, Abdul Sattar Edhi. Born on February 28, 1928, in Gujarat, Edhi dedicated his life to welfare services, starting back in 1951.

His contributions are nothing short of extraordinary. Establishing the world's largest volunteer ambulance network, shelters for the homeless and animals, and orphanages nationwide, Edhi's legacy of compassion and selflessness continues to inspire.

Recognizing his remarkable services to humanity, he received numerous prestigious awards, including the Asian Nobel, the Lenin Peace Prize, and Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

On this day in 2016, at the age of 88, Abdul Sattar Edhi left this world, leaving behind a profound impact and an enduring legacy.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid heartfelt tribute to this great philanthropist, highlighting Edhi's unwavering dedication to humanity. In a statement commemorating the 7th death anniversary, the Prime Minister emphasized that there are individuals who work with such devotion and integrity that they become the epitome of their cause. Abdul Sattar Edhi was one such extraordinary figure who selflessly chose the path of serving humanity, dedicating his entire life to it through hard work and unwavering commitment.

The Prime Minister further stated that personalities like Abdul Sattar Edhi truly embody the moral values of any society, rekindling our faith in the inherent beauty of humanity.

Edhi's legacy will continue to inspire generations to come, reminding us all of the power of compassion and the importance of serving humanity.