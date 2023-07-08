Shehbaz Sharif pays tribute to Abdul Sattar Edhi on 7th death anniversary

Today, we observe the seventh death anniversary of the remarkable humanitarian and philanthropist, Abdul Sattar Edhi. Born on February 28, 1928, in Gujarat, Edhi dedicated his life to welfare services, starting back in 1951.
His contributions are nothing short of extraordinary. Establishing the world's largest volunteer ambulance network, shelters for the homeless and animals, and orphanages nationwide, Edhi's legacy of compassion and selflessness continues to inspire.
Recognizing his remarkable services to humanity, he received numerous prestigious awards, including the Asian Nobel, the Lenin Peace Prize, and Nishan-e-Imtiaz.
On this day in 2016, at the age of 88, Abdul Sattar Edhi left this world, leaving behind a profound impact and an enduring legacy.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid heartfelt tribute to this great philanthropist, highlighting Edhi's unwavering dedication to humanity. In a statement commemorating the 7th death anniversary, the Prime Minister emphasized that there are individuals who work with such devotion and integrity that they become the epitome of their cause. Abdul Sattar Edhi was one such extraordinary figure who selflessly chose the path of serving humanity, dedicating his entire life to it through hard work and unwavering commitment.
The Prime Minister further stated that personalities like Abdul Sattar Edhi truly embody the moral values of any society, rekindling our faith in the inherent beauty of humanity.
Edhi's legacy will continue to inspire generations to come, reminding us all of the power of compassion and the importance of serving humanity.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 08, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|195
|198
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.73
|744.70
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.36
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.27
|910.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.42
|60.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.36
|172.35
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.08
|26.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.38
|77.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.52
|25.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.92
|311.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.95
|8.1
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,700 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,312 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,482.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Karachi
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Quetta
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Attock
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Multan
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
