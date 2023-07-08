Shaan Shahid wishes daughter Bahist on 22nd birthday

Shaan Shahid is a Pakistani actor, writer, director and producer who has worked in numerous Pakistani films and television dramas.

He is considered to be one of the most talented and successful actors in Pakistan's entertainment industry. He made his acting debut in 1990 with the film "Bulandi" and has gained immense popularity since.

In a heartwarming gesture, he took to his Instagram to celebrate his daughter Bahist's 22nd birthday. Alongside a captivating childhood photo of the father-daughter duo, he penned a heartfelt note, saying "#happybirthday♥️ You are the reason I feel blessed every single day. You are the shining star in the film of my life, and my story revolves around you."

Many fans and fellow celebrities wished her in the comment section.

In reply to Shaan's post, Bahisht wrote: "Love you ba ❤️"

Bahisht, who has been passionate about acting since her childhood, also shared her birthday picture to instagram:

Shaan, a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz, has appeared in several films, including War, Jugni, Yalghar, Zarrar, Sooha Jorra, and Khuda Kay Liye.