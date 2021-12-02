New ISI Chief to brief MPs body on national security

ISLAMABAD – The Parliamentary Committee on National Security has been called to meet at Parliament House on December 6, The News reported.

The MPs body would be briefed by the National Security Advisor (NSA) Dr Moeed Yousaf other than the new Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmad Anjum.

This would be the first meeting of the new ISI Chief with the members of the two houses of Parliament after assuming the office on Nov. 21.

The officials will be briefed about the current situation in Afghanistan, developments in the Indian-occupied Kashmir, talks with the banned TTP while other subjects of national security would come up for discussion.

The report further added that Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa will also attend the closed-door meeting.

Top military officials to brief lawmakers on ... 11:04 AM | 29 Aug, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Defence committees of the National Assembly and Senate will visit the General Headquarters (GHQ) ...

Meanwhile, the parliamentary committee has issued invitations to Leader of the Opposition of the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan People Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JUI/MMA Parliamentary leader Maulana Asad Mahmood, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and other parliamentary leaders to the meeting.

Earlier, the last meeting of the PCNS was called on Afghanistan on 9th November 2021 and it was briefed by the country’s top commander and former DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hamid and other high-ranking military officials.