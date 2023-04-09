Islamabad court grants police one-day remand of Ali Amin Gandapur

ISLAMABAD – A local court in Islamabad on Sunday granted a one-day physical remand of Ali Amin Gandapur, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, in connection to a terrorism and sedition case.

The court directed the police to present him in an anti-terrorism court (ATC) the following day. Initially, Gandapur was arrested by Dera Ismail Khan police on Thursday due to multiple cases filed against him by the Islamabad and Punjab Police.

Later, he was handed over to the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Saturday for a case registered against him at the Golra Police Station in the federal capital.

During the hearing, the prosecutor stated that Gandapur planned to attack Islamabad, as per the audio linked to the case, and mentioned gathering weapons to fight against the police. The prosecutor argued that all offenses included in the FIR were of a serious nature and non-bailable. Gandapur's lawyer argued that his client was not supposed to be presented in this court as it was a terror case and requested to discharge Gandapur from the case.

The court approved only a day's physical remand of Gandapur and directed the police to present him in an ATC the following day.