Bilal Saeed and Guru Randhawa together in UK prove ‘art has no boundaries’

In a heartwarming display of musical camaraderie, singer-songwriter Bilal Saeed and Indi-pop star Guru Randhawa were recently spotted hanging out together in Birmingham, UK. The unexpected encounter between these two music sensations has sent fans into a frenzy, witnessing the power of music uniting artists from diverse backgrounds.
This magical moment was caught on camera and swiftly went viral across social media platforms, igniting excitement among followers. Seeing their favourite artists together in one frame showcased the strong bond that music fosters among talents.
Saeed, hailing from Pakistan, and Randhawa, from India, have each established themselves as prominent figures in the music industry. Their chart-topping tracks and soulful melodies have amassed a massive global fan following, transcending borders and boundaries. In the heartwarming video, the two can be seen warmly embracing and engaging in lively conversation.
Their impromptu meeting in serves as a beautiful example of the unifying nature of music, illustrating how it can bring people together, regardless of their origins.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee shows some resistance against the US dollar on Wednesday in the inter-bank market.
During the early hours of trading, the local currency was hovering at 288.25, with an increase of Rs0.27.
Earlier this week, Pakistani rupee faced back-to-back blows for the eighth consecutive session as it lost nearly Rs12 against the greenback in the trading sessions.
Experts linked the downward trajectory of the Pakistani rupee with a knee-jerk reaction as the government revoked several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.
Rupee is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,300.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Karachi
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Islamabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Peshawar
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Quetta
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Sialkot
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Attock
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Gujranwala
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Jehlum
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Multan
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Gujrat
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Nawabshah
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Chakwal
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Hyderabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Nowshehra
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Sargodha
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Faisalabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Mirpur
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
