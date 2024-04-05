Jumma-tul-Wida being observed today

Jumma-tul-Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, is being observed today across the country with religious reverence.

Special prayers will be offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and unity of Muslims the world over during Friday prayers.

The religious scholars and Imams in their sermons will highlight importance of the month of fasting and the Jumma-tul-Wida.

Meanwhile, International day of Al-Quds is also being observed today to express solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians.