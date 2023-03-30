Parineeti Chopra all set to tie the knot with Raghav Chadha

For Bollywood's dimple girl, Parineeti Chopra, wedding bells will soon start ringing as the 34-year-old actress is already in love and found her knight in shining armour. While the Ishaqzaade diva is rumoured to be dating the Indian politician, Raghav Chadha, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), she is also subtly confirming her wedding plans.

Keeping in view their stardom and grandeur, both Chopra and Chadha have stayed mute about their alleged love affair. Earlier, AAP Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjeev Arora, congratulated the duo on their "union" and wished galore happiness in their relationship which added fuel to the rumours.

Apart from Arora's wishes, a recent video shared by the Indian paparazzi on Instagram showed Chopra's reaction to the rumours. The Hasee Toh Phasee actress only smiled at the questions and walked towards her car. Upon the paparazzi's persistence, the Uunchai star vaguely responded with a "Hmm?"

The alleged couple brewed dating rumours after they were spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai, twinning in white.

On the professional front, Chopra will next be seen in Chamkila alongside Punjabi actor Diljit Dosanjh. The film will be directed by acclaimed director Imtiaz Ali.