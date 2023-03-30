Search

Lifestyle

US to honour Pakistani psychiatrist for working on mental health issues

Noor Fatima 01:10 PM | 30 Mar, 2023
US to honour Pakistani psychiatrist for working on mental health issues
Source: Michigan State University (Website)

After Pakistani-origin lawyer Tirana Hassan went on to head Human Rights Watch, another Pakistani woman is making the nation proud with her work.

According to the Pakistan Embassy in Washington statement on Wednesday, the Pakistani-American psychiatrist Dr Farha Abbasi will reportedly be recognized by the United States government as one of the top women faith leaders in the country during a ceremony.

"The US Department of Health and Human Services will recognize Dr. Farha Abbasi, a renowned psychiatrist and active member of the Pakistani-American community in Michigan, as one of the nation’s top women faith leaders," the embassy’s statement read.

Abbasi will be among 15 women honored tomorrow, Thursday, at a "Women on the Frontlines: Celebrating Women Faith Leaders" event hosted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra.

Dr. Abbasi currently works as an assistant professor in the department of psychiatry at Michigan State University. Known as a core faculty member of the Muslim Studies Program which reinforces faith efficacy and cultural-based solutions to address mental health issues among American Muslims, Abbasi also works directly with the Muslim American community and is the founding director of the Annual Muslim Mental Health Conference. She has launched a Global Muslim Mental Health Conference in Malaysia and Jordan as well.

Dr. Abbasi received the American Psychiatric Association’s Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Minority Fellowship in 2009. 

Pakistani family jailed in US for keeping daughter-in-law as a slave

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Here are the 3 Pakistani films that bagged international awards AGAIN!

01:02 AM | 31 Mar, 2023

Pakistani actor Rana Majid hosts extravagant wedding reception

10:40 PM | 28 Mar, 2023

Name of Pakistani film 'Javed Iqbal' changed, resubmitted to censor board for approval

11:19 PM | 27 Mar, 2023

Pakistani celebrities give a sneak peek into their Ramadan preparations

10:12 PM | 26 Mar, 2023

Pakistani singer dedicates song to Turkiye earthquake victims

08:00 PM | 26 Mar, 2023

Pakistani celebrities clap back at PML-N senator for his remarks about Mahira Khan, Anwar Maqsood

11:53 PM | 22 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Justice Musarrat Hilali sworn in as Peshawar High Court’s first ...

12:12 PM | 1 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 1st April 2023

09:03 AM | 1 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 01, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 01 , 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.6 286.65
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5 354
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 77.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 187.5 189.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.25 762.25
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.7
China Yuan CNY 41.16 41.56
Danish Krone DKK 41.49 41.89
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.86 933.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.14 64.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.37 178.38
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 736.57 144.51
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR

77.87

 78.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.35 27.65
Swiss Franc CHF 310.26

312.76
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 01 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 209,000 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs179,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Karachi PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Islamabad PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Peshawar PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Quetta PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Sialkot PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Attock PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Gujranwala PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Jehlum PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Multan PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Bahawalpur PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Gujrat PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Nawabshah PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Chakwal PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Hyderabad PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Nowshehra PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Sargodha PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Faisalabad PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Mirpur PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: