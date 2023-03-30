LHC scraps section 124-A of sedition law amid rise in politically motivated cases

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has scrapped Section 124-A of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), dealing with the sedition.

A single bench under Justice Shahid Karim pronounced the reserved verdict, and termed Section 124-A of the sedition law as it opposed the Constitution.

The contentious law restricted the citizens to bring hatred or contempt towards the government and warned of imprisonment which may extend to three years besides the penalty fine.

Tursday's decision was announced on a petition filed by a citizen who moved the court to declare contentious law as “ultra-vires in terms of Article 8 of the Constitution being inconsistent with and in derogation of fundamental rights provided under Article 9, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 19, 19A of the Constitution”.

The complainant maintained sedition law has been widely used in South Asian nations as a tool of exploiting or suppressing the right to free speech and expression.

Several politicians including PTI chairman Imran Khan, journalists, and activists faced cases under Section 124-A.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry shared a tweet, feliitating Salman Niazi, for "service to the nation". He said "Shaheed Arshad Sharif must be smiling in the heavens...stay blessed.”