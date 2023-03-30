LHC scraps section 124-A of sedition law amid rise in politically motivated cases

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has scrapped Section 124-A of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), dealing with the sedition.
A single bench under Justice Shahid Karim pronounced the reserved verdict, and termed Section 124-A of the sedition law as it opposed the Constitution.
The contentious law restricted the citizens to bring hatred or contempt towards the government and warned of imprisonment which may extend to three years besides the penalty fine.
Tursday's decision was announced on a petition filed by a citizen who moved the court to declare contentious law as “ultra-vires in terms of Article 8 of the Constitution being inconsistent with and in derogation of fundamental rights provided under Article 9, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 19, 19A of the Constitution”.
The complainant maintained sedition law has been widely used in South Asian nations as a tool of exploiting or suppressing the right to free speech and expression.
Several politicians including PTI chairman Imran Khan, journalists, and activists faced cases under Section 124-A.
PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry shared a tweet, feliitating Salman Niazi, for "service to the nation". He said "Shaheed Arshad Sharif must be smiling in the heavens...stay blessed.”
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 30, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305.5
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348
|351.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77
|77.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|753.99
|761.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.25
|41.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.26
|41.51
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.22
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|925.67
|934.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.57
|177.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.34
|744.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.92
|78.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.25
|310.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,700 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Karachi
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Quetta
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Attock
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Multan
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.