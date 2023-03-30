Search

PakistanTop News

LHC scraps section 124-A of sedition law amid rise in politically motivated cases

Web Desk 01:29 PM | 30 Mar, 2023
LHC scraps section 124-A of sedition law amid rise in politically motivated cases
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has scrapped Section 124-A of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), dealing with the sedition. 

A single bench under Justice Shahid Karim pronounced the reserved verdict, and termed Section 124-A of the sedition law as it opposed the Constitution.

The contentious law restricted the citizens to bring hatred or contempt towards the government and warned of imprisonment which may extend to three years besides the penalty fine.

Tursday's decision was announced on a petition filed by a citizen who moved the court to declare contentious law as “ultra-vires in terms of Article 8 of the Constitution being inconsistent with and in derogation of fundamental rights provided under Article 9, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 19, 19A of the Constitution”.

The complainant maintained sedition law has been widely used in South Asian nations as a tool of exploiting or suppressing the right to free speech and expression.

Several politicians including PTI chairman Imran Khan, journalists, and activists faced cases under Section 124-A.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry shared a tweet, feliitating Salman Niazi, for "service to the nation". He said "Shaheed Arshad Sharif must be smiling in the heavens...stay blessed.”

Imran says Pakistan descending into ‘Banana Republic’ after Fawad Chaudhry's arrest in sedition case

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Senate passes bill to cut Chief Justice powers amid opposition mayhem

01:47 PM | 30 Mar, 2023

Justice Isa-led bench orders postponement of SC's all suo motu cases

09:35 PM | 29 Mar, 2023

Supreme Court commences hearing of elections delay case amid legislation against suo motu powers

10:32 AM | 29 Mar, 2023

PTI chief Imran Khan secures bail in seven cases from Islamabad High Court

09:24 AM | 27 Mar, 2023

Pakistan’s total liquid forex reserves rise to $10.13 billion

11:33 AM | 25 Mar, 2023

Pakistan Day Parade cancelled after delay amid inclement weather

09:43 AM | 25 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Senate passes bill to cut Chief Justice powers amid opposition mayhem

01:47 PM | 30 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 30th March 2023

09:03 AM | 30 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 30, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 30, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.6 286.65
Euro EUR 305.5 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348 351.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77 77.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.3
Australian Dollar AUD 187.5 189.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 753.99 761.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 41.25 41.65
Danish Krone DKK 41.26 41.51
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.22
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 925.67 934.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.57 177.58
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.63
Omani Riyal OMR 736.34 744.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.92 78.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 308.25 310.75
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.43

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 30 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,700 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,070.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Karachi PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Islamabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Peshawar PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Quetta PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Sialkot PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Attock PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Gujranwala PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Jehlum PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Multan PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Bahawalpur PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Gujrat PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Nawabshah PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Chakwal PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Hyderabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Nowshehra PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Sargodha PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Faisalabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: