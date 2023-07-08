Honda City 1.2 latest price in July 2023 in Pakistan

LAHORE – Honda Atlas officially launched its 6th generation City model in Pakistan in 2021 with some facelifts. The five-door hatchback holds healthy share in the local market.

The Honda City comes in five variants: 1.2LS MT [Manual Transmission], 1.2LS CVT, 1.5LS CVT, 1.5LAS MT, and 1.5LAS CVT.

Honda City 1.2 is the base variant that comes with a 1200cc engine that produces 88 horsepower and 110Nm of torque.

Exterior

The low-spec variant come fitted with steel rims and wheel caps, body-coloured door handles and short pole antenna.

Interior

The interior features dual-tone beige/black theme across the lineup with Aspire offering a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, touch-operated auto AC, rear vents, multi-function steering wheel, cruise control and push-button engine start/ stop.

Transmission Type

5 Speed Forward & 1 Reverse, Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with Earth Dreams Technology

Honda City 1.2L CVT Colors

Honda City 1.2L CVT is available in 7 different colours - Brilliant Sporty Blue Metallic, Carnelian Red, Crystal Black Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Taffeta White, and Urban Titanium

Price

The price of Honda City 1.2L CVT in Pakistan is PKR 4,929,000 while 1.2LS MT is available at Rs4,799,000.