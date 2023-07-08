Honda City 1.2 latest price in July 2023 in Pakistan

LAHORE – Honda Atlas officially launched its 6th generation City model in Pakistan in 2021 with some facelifts. The five-door hatchback holds healthy share in the local market.
The Honda City comes in five variants: 1.2LS MT [Manual Transmission], 1.2LS CVT, 1.5LS CVT, 1.5LAS MT, and 1.5LAS CVT.
Honda City 1.2 is the base variant that comes with a 1200cc engine that produces 88 horsepower and 110Nm of torque.
Exterior
The low-spec variant come fitted with steel rims and wheel caps, body-coloured door handles and short pole antenna.
Interior
The interior features dual-tone beige/black theme across the lineup with Aspire offering a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, touch-operated auto AC, rear vents, multi-function steering wheel, cruise control and push-button engine start/ stop.
Transmission Type
5 Speed Forward & 1 Reverse, Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with Earth Dreams Technology
Honda City 1.2L CVT Colors
Honda City 1.2L CVT is available in 7 different colours - Brilliant Sporty Blue Metallic, Carnelian Red, Crystal Black Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Taffeta White, and Urban Titanium
Price
The price of Honda City 1.2L CVT in Pakistan is PKR 4,929,000 while 1.2LS MT is available at Rs4,799,000.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 08, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|195
|198
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.73
|744.70
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.36
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.27
|910.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.42
|60.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.36
|172.35
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.08
|26.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.38
|77.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.52
|25.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.92
|311.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.95
|8.1
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,700 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,312 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,482.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Karachi
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Quetta
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Attock
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Multan
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.