India will never forget defeat in recent war: PM Shehbaz

MUZAFFARABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said India would never forget the defeat in the recent “briefest yet most effective war” against India that also falsified those who thought Pakistan lagged behind in conventional war.

“Some thought Pakistan was behind in conventional warfare — this war proved them wrong. Our unity, courage, and faith will lead us to economic progress and ultimate victory… India will never forget this defeat. And Insha Allah, the day will dawn when Kashmir becomes part of Pakistan,” he said while addressing a ceremony for distribution of compensation cheques among the families of those martyred in recent Marka-e-Haq – the recent Pakistan-India war.

He was joined by AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq and Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam, who lauded the leadership and valor shown by the Armed Forces and civilians.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stated that Pakistan’s measured, yet forceful military response, to Indian aggression had rewritten history and proven Pakistan’s defensive capabilities to the world.

The prime minister reflected on the recent conflict, triggered by what he described as India’s “false flag” Pahalgam operation, and lauded the unwavering courage of the Armed Forces and citizens of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

“A few days ago, India’s baseless accusations over the Pahalgam incident attempted to sabotage regional peace. In response, Pakistan offered a full international investigation… But instead of accepting the offer, India launched attacks on Bahawalpur and AJK, resulting in 35 martyrs and 55 injured. We responded decisively downing six Indian jets including their Rafale and MiG-29 — and defended with honour using Al-Fatah missiles,” he said.

The prime minister recounted pivotal moments of the conflict, describing the early morning call from now Field Marshal COAS Asim Munir, confirming Indian missile strikes, and the decision to retaliate.

“This was the briefest yet most effective war, where Pakistan defended without harming civilians. Our forces led by COAS Asim Munir turned the tide. By May 10, India was pleading for a ceasefire. It was Allah’s Will and our soldiers’ courage that avenged past wounds, including the memory of 1971,” said the prime minister, praising national unity and Armed Forces’ prowess across land, air, and sea.

Shehbaz Sharif told the gathering that the government had announced a comprehensive compensation package for the families of martyrs and the injured with Rs10 million per martyr’s family and Rs2-5 million per injured individual. Besides the families of martyrs of Armed Forces would be given Rs19-42 million each for housing, full salaries and allowances until their retirement dates, free education for bereaved children, and Rs1 million marriage grant for their respective daughters.

“No amount can equal the lives lost. But it’s our duty to support these heroic families with dignity,” he said. “Their reward lies with Allah, and this nation stands indebted forever.”

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmir cause, noting that his brother ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and all political parties had consistently advocated for Kashmir’s right to self-determination.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam, welcomed the prime minister and lauded his compassionate leadership.

“The Rs10 million compensation for the martyrs and Rs2 million for the injured is a commendable step,” Muqam stated, also lauding “unmatched” overwhelming spirit in both troops and civilians. The families of martyrs have shown a level of zeal and courage that is nothing short of extraordinary, he added.

The minister announced that the compensation for property damages during the war would also be provided, emphasizing the resolve of the people of AJK in standing firm against Indian aggression.

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq praised PM Shehbaz Sharif for uniting the country and Kashmiri people during a time of grave threat.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership not only fortified national unity but also elevated COAS Asim Munir to Field Marshal — a decision in line with the nation’s sentiments. This war was a triumph of justice and resolve,” Haq said.

He highlighted ongoing human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, especially under the shadow of the Pahalgam incident, and reiterated AJK government’s commitment to support the affected population.

“This relief package shows the prime minister’s heartfelt solidarity with the people. To counter future aggression, our nation must remain united,” Haq stressed.