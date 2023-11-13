Gaza’s leading hospitals Al-Shifa, Al-Quds stop functioning as Israeli assault continues

GAZA CITY – Israeli forces continued siege of key hospitals in Gaza where fatalities among patients are rising, the World Health Organization (WHO) chief said on Sunday.
The World Health Organization revealed that there were thousands of people inside the medical facility. Around 650 patients, and 500 health workers. More than 1,500 internally displaced people are at the Al Shifa facility.
So far, 11,180 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in the last month. Amid the Israeli siege, WHO and other organizations warned of a dire humanitarian situation in Gaza’s hospitals, as newborns are tragically dying due to lack of oxygen and other problems.
People who want to take shelter at the largest hospitals also face problems as Israeli snipers kill those spotted near Al-Shifa Hospital, while thousands are trapped inside. EU officials also called for the evacuation of hospital patients who needed urgent medical care.
Almost all medical facilities in Gaza stopped operations in the wake of fuel shortages as the Jewish army continued to bomb and besiege the enclave.
With a siege for over a day, Israeli forces eye taking control over Al-Shifa Hospital as the complex dominates the centre of Gaza City.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against the US dollar, British Pound, Saudi Riyal and other currencies in the open market on November 13, 2023.
On Monday, the local currency was quoted 286.9 for buying and 289.65 for selling in open market.
Meanwhile, the price of Euro stands at 307.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling. British pound GBP stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80 for buying and 80.8 for selling, Saudi Riyal SAR hovered around 76.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.85
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.95
|766.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.89
|41.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.49
|36.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.21
|61.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.25
|171.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.17
|749.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.09
|26.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.92
|319.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – Gold prices have remained under pressure in the local market in line with the downward trend in the international market.
On November 13, 2023 (Monday), the price for 24-karat gold per tola stands at Rs210,000 and the price of 22-karat gold hovers at Rs192,500 per tola.
Meanwhile, the 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs180,041, and the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs165,038.
In the international market, bullion registered losses, with the current rate hovering at $1,935 per ounce, with a drop of more than $3.
Last week, the price of gold saw many fluctuations in the domestic market as people invested heavily in precious metal.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Karachi
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Islamabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Peshawar
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Quetta
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Sialkot
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Attock
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Gujranwala
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Jehlum
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Multan
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Gujrat
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Nawabshah
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Chakwal
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Hyderabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Nowshehra
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Sargodha
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Faisalabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Mirpur
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
