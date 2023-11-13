Gaza’s leading hospitals Al-Shifa, Al-Quds stop functioning as Israeli assault continues

GAZA CITY – Israeli forces continued siege of key hospitals in Gaza where fatalities among patients are rising, the World Health Organization (WHO) chief said on Sunday.

The World Health Organization revealed that there were thousands of people inside the medical facility. Around 650 patients, and 500 health workers. More than 1,500 internally displaced people are at the Al Shifa facility.

So far, 11,180 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in the last month. Amid the Israeli siege, WHO and other organizations warned of a dire humanitarian situation in Gaza’s hospitals, as newborns are tragically dying due to lack of oxygen and other problems.

People who want to take shelter at the largest hospitals also face problems as Israeli snipers kill those spotted near Al-Shifa Hospital, while thousands are trapped inside. EU officials also called for the evacuation of hospital patients who needed urgent medical care.

Almost all medical facilities in Gaza stopped operations in the wake of fuel shortages as the Jewish army continued to bomb and besiege the enclave.

With a siege for over a day, Israeli forces eye taking control over Al-Shifa Hospital as the complex dominates the centre of Gaza City.