Israeli embassy official stabbed in China

BEIJING – An official of the Israeli embassy in Chinese capital city Beijing was stabbed by a foreign worker.

The incident occurred on Friday in an area where number of embassies is located amid a heavy police presence.

The Israeli foreign ministry said that the staffer has been hospitalized in stable condition. Chinese police in a statement said the suspect has arrested.

The attacker has been identified as a 53-year-old foreign worker, the police said, adding that an investigation into the matter has been launched.

Unverified videos circulating on social media platform X showed a blood-stained man lying on a roadside as he was telling bystanders that he was a staffer of the Israeli embassy.

The attack comes as war between Israel and Palestinian fighter group Hamas has intensified. The Israeli forces continue to pound Gaza with air strikes as Palestinians' death toll has reached 1,900.