Sonam Kapoor sends legal notice to Youtuber over satirical video

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor has taken legal action against a YouTuber who parodied the actress's comments in one of her videos. In the official notice, it was asserted that the video, posted by content creator Raginyy, had a detrimental impact on Ms Kapoor's reputation, her spouse Anand Ahuja, and their fashion brands.

The 'Aisha' actress has partnered with legal experts to proactively combat defamatory remarks, online harassment, and negative online reviews.

Raginyy shared the legal notice on her Instagram and YouTube accounts with the caption, "She who must not be named."

"The reported content is unlawfully uploaded material owned by our client, Ms. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja," the notice emphasized, referencing the video in which she humorously criticized Sonam Kapoor.

"These actions lack authorization from our clients. We kindly request that you remove the reported link and ensure that your platform is not used for such activities," the notice further stated.

In the notice, the YouTuber was warned that if she does not comply with the request, Sonam Kapoor may take "necessary action to protect her reputation."

Raginyy clarified that the video, which apparently prompted the legal notice, was a commentary on statements made by Sonam Kapoor at public events.

"The video was about some of the silly statements made by Sonam Kapoor. However, in the beginning, I mentioned that everyone, including us, occasionally makes similar foolish statements. It's a common human tendency to say silly things from time to time. In fact, I defended Sonam more than I ridiculed her in that video," she explained.

At the time of receiving the notice, Raginyy had 6,000 YouTube subscribers. She expressed her lack of resources and time to contest a notice from someone as influential as Sonam Kapoor.

Following the news of the legal notice, many on social media criticized the actress, arguing that there was nothing "offensive" in the satirical video.

Sonam Kapoor recently represented India at the UK-India Week 2023, an event she was invited to by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

On the professional front, Kapoor made her digital debut in the movie 'Blind,' which aimed to shed light on the life of visually impaired individuals and provide a platform for marginalized voices.