ECP decides to issue production order for Imran Khan in contempt case

03:18 PM | 11 Oct, 2023
ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to issue the production order for appearance of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who is currently detained in Adiala jail in cipher case, before it in a contempt case.

An ECP panel headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the contempt case for framing charges against the former prime minister.

During the hearing, PTI lawyer Shoaib Shaheen said the PTI chief was not being produced in courts on the pretext of security reasons. He urged the ECP to issue production order so Imran Khan could appear before it.

At which, Sindh ECP member Nisar Durrani said the PTI chief had earlier been avoiding hearings and now he was seeking production order. He directed the lawyer to submit a reply to the showcause notice, adding: “We would issue production order and write the IG Prison for providing security”.

ECP Balochistan Member Shah Muhammad Jatoi remarked that the PTI chief will be indicted. Later, the case was adjourned till October 24.

Meanwhile, the PTI has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking permission for holding the rally in the Punjab capital.

PTI Additional Secretary Azimullah Khan has filed the petition, requesting the LHC to allow the political party for holding rally at Liberty Chowk in Lahore on October 15.

He said that an application seeking permission for rally was submitted to the authorities concerned five days ago.

DC Lahore and others have been made parties in the petition. The plea could not be heard due to Justice Raheel Kamran being on leave.

