Afghan officials throw thousands of litres of liquor into Kabul canal

KABUL – Amid a crackdown on the sale of alcohol in the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, officials threw around 3,000 litres of liquor into a canal in Kabul.

A video footage released by the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) showed its staff pouring alcohol stored in barrels into the canal after seizing it during a raid in the capital.

An intelligence official said in the footage the agency posted on Twitter on Sunday, "Muslims have to seriously abstain from making and delivering alcohol."

It was not clear when the raid was carried out or exactly when the alcohol was destroyed, but a statement issued by the agency said three dealers were arrested during the operation.

Selling and consuming alcohol was banned even under the previous West-backed regime, but the Taliban, known for their austere brand of Islam, are stricter in their opposition to it.

Since the group seized power on August 15, the frequency of raids, including on drug addicts, has increased across the country.