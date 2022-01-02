Moammar Rana’s daughter Rea gets engaged in lavish ceremony
LAHORE – Pakistan film actor and director Moammar Rana's elder daughter Rea Rana got engaged in a glittering ceremony on Sunday.
The ceremony was attended by several film stars including Reema, Rambo, Sahiba, Ghulam Muhiuddin, Farooq Hasan, Haider Sultan.
Pakistan’s acclaimed actress Reema attended the engagement ceremony with her husband Dr Tariq Shahab. She shared a slew of photos from event.
The actress captioned the photos: "ATTENDED THE BEAUTIFUL ENGAGEMENT CEREMONY OF MY DEAREST COLLEAGUE MOAMMAR RANA’s BEAUTIFUL PRINCESS RIYA IN LAHORE".
