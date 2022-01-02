Saqlain Mushtaq resigns as Pakistan cricket team's interim head coach

As a foreigner is all set to join the Pakistani cricket team as head coach, Saqlain Mushtaq has stepped down as Pakistan’s interim head coach.

Sources within the PCB confirmed that Saqlain is no longer associated with the men’s national side.

Saqlain served in the role for the T20 World Cup, tour of Bangladesh and home series against West Indies. He was roped in by the PCB after the sudden resignation of head coach Misbahul Haq in September last year.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja had hinted yesterday that a foreigner will be hired as the next head coach of the Men in Green.

“I discussed the future of Pakistan’s team management with Saqlain, Babar Azam and Rizwan and the general opinion is about inclusion of a foreign coach in the Pakistan team environment,” said Raja. “I firmly believe that you need someone with local knowledge on away tours. But you also need some regular coaches in order to maintain a good environment in net sessions.”

“I also think that we might not have the capacity to give all the responsibilities to the captain [Babar]. He is a relatively new captain which is why we don’t want to pressurise him,” he added.