Watch: Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain makes powerful BBL debut

07:30 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
Watch: Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain makes powerful BBL debut
Share

LAHORE - Pakistan’s fast bowler Mohammad began his Big Bash League (BBL) journey with a bang as he claimed three wickets in his maiden over while playing against Adelaide Strikers in Australia.

The 21-year-old, who is part of the Sydney Thunder, dismissed Matthew Short, Jake Weatherald and Jonathan Wells in the third over of the match.

The stunning performance helped Thunder bag 28-run win over the Adelaide Strikers.

Batting first, Sydney Thunder displayed power-hitting skills to set a big total of 172 runs in their allotted 20 overs. In reply, Strikers could only make 144.

The right-arm quick of Pakistan is being widely praised on social media for his powerful debut and #Hasnain has become a trend on Twitter.

Shaheen Afridi beats Imran Khan’s record of ... 01:49 PM | 2 Jan, 2022

LAHORE – Young paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi has achieved the 78-wicket mark in a single year, beating cricketer ...

More From This Category
Lionel Messi among four PSG players test positive ...
05:16 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
Shaheen Afridi beats Imran Khan’s record of ...
01:49 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
Pakistan cricket team gears up for a packed ...
11:10 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
Pakistan squad leaves for U19 World Cup in West ...
10:20 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
PM Imran gives nod for new cricket stadium in ...
01:28 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
ICC nominates Rizwan, Shaheen for Men’s Player ...
10:46 AM | 1 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija gets engaged to audio engineer Riyasdeen  
05:41 PM | 2 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr