Watch: Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain makes powerful BBL debut
LAHORE - Pakistan’s fast bowler Mohammad began his Big Bash League (BBL) journey with a bang as he claimed three wickets in his maiden over while playing against Adelaide Strikers in Australia.
The 21-year-old, who is part of the Sydney Thunder, dismissed Matthew Short, Jake Weatherald and Jonathan Wells in the third over of the match.
The stunning performance helped Thunder bag 28-run win over the Adelaide Strikers.
Incredible start to his Sydney Thunder career for fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain, with a three-wicket maiden, via @BBLpic.twitter.com/fCLIHRAnpc— ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) January 2, 2022
Batting first, Sydney Thunder displayed power-hitting skills to set a big total of 172 runs in their allotted 20 overs. In reply, Strikers could only make 144.
The right-arm quick of Pakistan is being widely praised on social media for his powerful debut and #Hasnain has become a trend on Twitter.
Mohammad Hasnain’s first over in Big Bash League is a maiden and produces THREE WICKETS. What a debut for the speedster from Pakistan.— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) January 2, 2022
My new favourite player…— Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) January 2, 2022
Mohammad Hasnain takes 3/20 on debut for the Sydney Thunder.#BBL11 pic.twitter.com/7ctqoscE9j
What a heart WARMER!!— Emmad Hameed (@Emmad81) January 2, 2022
Mohammad Hasnain - Pakistan pacers and the BPL ❤pic.twitter.com/RDNgPJ4MBW
