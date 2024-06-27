Wahab Riaz, Babar Azam send defamation notice to Mubasher Lucman over match-fixing allegations

LAHORE – Senior team manager of national cricket team Wahab Riaz and T20 skipper Babar Azam sent a defamation notice to anchor Mubasher Lucman for leveling match-fixing allegations against them.
Riaz, the former pacer, has sent Rs500 million notice to the anchorperson for hurling baseless allegations.
Lucman had shared a scathing video on social media after Pakistan suffered early elimination from the ICC Men’s World Cup 2024.
He had accused Wahab Riaz and his late father of match-fixing, saying the pacer’s father used to book the match before the start of the game.
The anchorperson has raised questions over source of income of Babar Azam’s brother, who had gifted a luxurious vehicle to the elder brother.
Sayaa Corporation Azhar Mehmood have also sent a legal notice to Mubasher Lucman.
Wahab Riaz slammed Lucman for leveling the allegations without any evidence.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 27, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.7 for selling.
Euro’s buying rate stands at 294 and selling rate is 297.5 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED’s buying rate was at 75.1 and selling rate at 75.85 whereas Saudi Riyal’s buying rate hovers at 73.1, and selling rate at 73.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.7
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.1
|73.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.67
|748.67
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.08
|40.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.87
|916.87
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.28
|172.28
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.62
|731.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.34
|313.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
