Wahab Riaz, Babar Azam send defamation notice to Mubasher Lucman over match-fixing allegations

06:42 PM | 27 Jun, 2024
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Senior team manager of national cricket team Wahab Riaz and T20 skipper Babar Azam sent a defamation notice to anchor Mubasher Lucman for leveling match-fixing allegations against them. 

Riaz, the former pacer, has sent Rs500 million notice to the anchorperson for hurling baseless allegations. 

Lucman had shared a scathing video on social media after Pakistan suffered early elimination from the ICC Men’s World Cup 2024. 

He had accused Wahab Riaz and his late father of match-fixing, saying the pacer’s father used to book the match before the start of the game.

The anchorperson has raised questions over source of income of Babar Azam’s brother, who had gifted a luxurious vehicle to the elder brother.  

Sayaa Corporation Azhar Mehmood have also sent a legal notice to Mubasher Lucman.

Wahab Riaz slammed Lucman for leveling the allegations without any evidence. 

