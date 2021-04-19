On this day in 1975, Javed Miandad became the youngest to hit 1st class triple ton
Share
KARACHI – On this day back in 1975, former Pakistani star player Javed Miandad became the youngest player to score a first-class triple century at National Stadium Karachi.
The legendary batsman notched up this feat while playing for Karachi Whites against National Bank. The Young Miandad announced himself in style, scoring a 50 in his very first innings.
???? April 1975
????️ National Stadium, Karachi
⌚️ 629 minutes
???? 311 runs#OnThisDay in 1975 - Javed Miandad became the youngest batsman to score a first-class triple-century when he achieved the feat for Karachi Whites against National Bank at the age of 17 years 310 days. pic.twitter.com/KDOIaOySMo— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 19, 2021
Miandad was a destructive batsman and has left his mark wherever he set foot and the right-handed batsman was not shy of facing the deadliest of bowlers of his time.
He had represented various Pakistani representative sides through 1974-75. It also helped him go to England for the first-ever World Cup.
The greatest Pakistani batsman made his international debut for Green Shirts a few days short of his 18th birthday. He was only 22 years old when he first captained Pakistan in Test cricket. That made him the youngest captain for Pakistan until Waqar Younis, who was only 21 when he led Green Shirts in 1993.
Javed Miandad, Chetan Sharma and the ... 10:30 PM | 18 Apr, 2017
DUBAI - Exactly 31 years have passed since Javed Miandad smashed Chetan Sharma for a last-ball six to steer Pakistan to ...
- On this day in 1975, Javed Miandad became the youngest to hit 1st ...04:32 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
-
- UK PM Boris Johnson cancels India tour04:09 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
- NAB to auction all properties of Nawaz Sharif, dependents04:00 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan recalls diplomats from Saudi Arabia over complaints03:48 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
- Legendary dhol player Gunga Saain dies of cardiac arrest02:50 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman welcomes baby boy01:46 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
- Hiba Bukhari wins hearts by reciting Naat07:23 PM | 18 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021