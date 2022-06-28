LHC hints at holding new elections for Punjab CM slot

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court remarked on Wednesday that an option to hold new election for the post of Punjab chief minister is under consideration.

A high court bench, headed by LHC Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti, issued the remarks while hearing petition filed by PML-Q and PTI against the election of PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz as Punjab CM.

In April, Hamaza Shehbaz managed to secure 197 votes to replace PTI’s Usman Buzdar as chief minister amid ruckus after several PTI leaders and allies joined hands with the Opposition.

Barrister Ali Zafar, a counsel for PTI, argued that Hamza Shahbaz will no longer be the chief minister if the votes of 25 MPA, who were deseated by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for giving vote to the PML-N candidate.

Zafar asked the court to remove Hamza from the post and announce new election for the CM post.

At this, the court remarked that the election should be held under the voter list as of April 16.

Raising objection on it, the PTI's lawyer said that changes made so far could not be withdrawn. To which, the court said that following the previous voter list is necessary to give legal cover to the election.

The advocate general of Punjab has sought one day time to brief CM Hamza Shahbaz on the matter.

After hearing the arguments, the court adjourned the hearing till June 29.