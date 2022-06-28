Shahid Afridi fined on Lahore-Karachi motorway for overspeeding

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi was fined for overspeeding by the motoways police while he was travelling to Karachi from Lahore.

The National Highways and Motorways Police issue Rs1,500 ticket to the star cricketer for violating the speed limits on the motorway.

Meanwhile, Shahid Afridi appreciated the motorway police for treating all citizens equally.

The police officials also took a photo with the former skipper.