Bilal Maqsood all set to launch himself as solo artist after parting ways with Strings

Pakistan’s leading music icon Bilal Maqsood has slowly yet surely carved a niche for himself in the music industry with three decades of music-making behind him.

He is a founding member of Strings and the band's breakup left the music buffs devastated as it ended after 33 years successful years.

In his recent interview with Maliha Rehman, the 50-year-old has revealed that he will be launching three solo singles, possibly one after the other.

“The new songs that I have been working on are all uplifting, lighthearted, desi pop,” he says. “I’ve also written, composed and sung eight nursery rhymes in Urdu for children. They are all completely original and every rhyme has a message within it.

Moreover, Bilal explained that there is hardly any content in Urdu for children and hence he wants to work on rhymes." I have wanted to do something for children for the longest time and I’m excited to see how the rhymes turn out. The animations are getting created for them right now, and they look great.”

“I’m also getting my live band ready and preparing to go on stage, alone, for the very first time. I don’t know when that will be though.”

Strings recorded six albums as well as lots of singles, produced Coke Studio for four years and did many concerts.

On the work front, Maqsood recently became a music producer and helmed a Soundstation. He also collaborated with SomeWhatSuper for the PSL franchise Quetta Gladiators.