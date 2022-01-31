Pak-Uzbek Friendship Council's election results announced 

LAHORE – The Pak-Uzbek Friendship Council on Monday held election for officer bearers for the next term of two years, 2021-23.

The annual election meeting was chaired by Dr Pir Tariq Shareefzada.

As per results of the election, Gen.(Rtd.)Ghulam Mustafa will serve as Patron in Chief for the next two years while Dr Pir Tariq Sharifzada has been elected as president.

The names of other officer bearers are as following;

Chairman Executive Council

Justice (R) Anwaar ul Haq

President (Women Wing)

Sadia Sohail Rana (MPA)

Vice President

Rana Gulzar Ahmad

(Commissioner Rtd.)

Gen. Secretary

Ashraf Khan,

Addl. Secretary

Prof Muhammad Wasim

Secretary Legal Affairs Sohaib Ahmad Roomi (Judge Rtd.)

Secretary YouthWing

Dua Mirza

Following the election result, the president reaffirmed commitment of the council to further strengthen relations between Pakitan and Uzbekistan.

He also laid strong emphasis on finding ways and means to promote the bilateral ties in the sectors of culture, business and education, to bring the peoples of the two states closer and search areas of mutual interest.

President Pak-Uzbek Friendship Council Dr Tariq Sharifzada, with the consent of the new body, approved the 'Activities Calendar' for one year. After that the meeting was adjourned.