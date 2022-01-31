Pak-Uzbek Friendship Council's election results announced
Share
LAHORE – The Pak-Uzbek Friendship Council on Monday held election for officer bearers for the next term of two years, 2021-23.
The annual election meeting was chaired by Dr Pir Tariq Shareefzada.
As per results of the election, Gen.(Rtd.)Ghulam Mustafa will serve as Patron in Chief for the next two years while Dr Pir Tariq Sharifzada has been elected as president.
The names of other officer bearers are as following;
Chairman Executive Council
Justice (R) Anwaar ul Haq
President (Women Wing)
Sadia Sohail Rana (MPA)
Vice President
Rana Gulzar Ahmad
(Commissioner Rtd.)
Gen. Secretary
Ashraf Khan,
Addl. Secretary
Prof Muhammad Wasim
Secretary Legal Affairs Sohaib Ahmad Roomi (Judge Rtd.)
Secretary YouthWing
Dua Mirza
Following the election result, the president reaffirmed commitment of the council to further strengthen relations between Pakitan and Uzbekistan.
He also laid strong emphasis on finding ways and means to promote the bilateral ties in the sectors of culture, business and education, to bring the peoples of the two states closer and search areas of mutual interest.
President Pak-Uzbek Friendship Council Dr Tariq Sharifzada, with the consent of the new body, approved the 'Activities Calendar' for one year. After that the meeting was adjourned.
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Pak-Uzbek Friendship Council's election results announced06:21 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Bilal Maqsood all set to launch himself as solo artist after parting ...06:11 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
-
- Reema Khan takes a playful dig at Sheikh Rasheed05:23 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- More than dozen opposition lawmakers ‘secretly’ supporting PM ...05:08 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Asfar Hussain talks about his musical journey and “Mehram”04:16 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed in Sri Lanka for their honeymoon04:53 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- TikTok star Alishbah Anjum’s new dance video goes viral03:55 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
-
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021