Sonam Kapoor expressed love for her husband from ‘Lahore’

06:20 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor's Valentine’s Day tweet for husband Anand Ahuja sparked a frenzy online and ended up grabbing headlines due to the couple’s location.

The Raanjhanaa actor's minor oversight created confusion among users who were left wondering regarding the diva's presence in Lahore, Pakistan.

However, Kapoor had mistakenly set her location to Lahore instead of London. Later, she deleted the post and retweeted the same photo with an updated location.

Earlier in 2021, Sonam’s husband Anand Ahuja who is a renowned fashion entrepreneur in India had a campaign for his clothing line Bhaane shot on the streets of Lahore.

