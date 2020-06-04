At least nine places in Islamabad to be sealed after surge in COVID-19 cases
12:09 PM | 4 Jun, 2020
ISLAMABAD – In its new move to contain the coronavirus spread in the federal capital, the local govenrment has decided to seal at least nine places following surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to media details, contingents of Pakistan Army and Rangers have been called in to seal the areas while tests of the residents in the nine places will also be conducted.

So far Islamabad has recorded 3,544 coronavirus cases with 38 deaths. 

