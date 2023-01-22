Imran Khan holds Gen (r) Bajwa ‘responsible' for Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification in Panama case

KARACHI – Ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan, who is up in arms with Gen (retd) Bajwa once used to hold a cordial relationship with then military chief, however, the outspoken politician continued to fire salvo after the latter’s retirement.
In his latest interview with a local news outlet, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan holds the former general responsible for the ouster of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.
Sharing his views for the first time about Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification in the Panama case, the cricketer turned politician said Gen (r) Bajwa sent two brigadiers who proved the PML-N chief was involved in the Panama case, explaining why the deposed premier is not forgiving Bajwa.
Recalling the days from the past, the PTI chief said General retd Bajwa and agencies used to tell him about the corrupt practices of ruling alliance members, lamenting that these ‘corrupt politicians’ were imposed on us.
When asked about Nawaz Sharif’s departure from his homeland amid graft charges, the former prime minister said Sharif’s medical reports were manipulated by authorities.
PTI chief also hits out former COAS for hiring Hussain Haqqani through the Foreign Office to lobby against his government. Khan said Haqqani promoted General (retd) Bajwa while linking US cypher with Haqqani’s lobbying in Washington.
Nawaz too holds Bajwa responsible for current crisis
The deposed premier Nawaz Sharif also blamed General (retd) Bajwa and his close aides for the current economic crisis in the country. In his latest media interaction, the three-time prime minister blamed Bajwa for installing Imran Khan for their personal whims.
In 2020, the PML-N chief publicly accused then COAS and former spymaster of manipulating the last general elections.
