President Alvi announces general elections in Punjab, KP on April 9

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi on Monday announced a schedule for general elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwas as the electoral body and governors of the provinces could not announced a date despite dissolution of the assemblies in January.
The development comes after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) excused itself from participating in a meeting called by the president to discuss the election date.
“The Governors of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are not performing their constitutional duties for appointing a date, not later than ninety days from the date of dissolution of Provincial Assemblies as per the Constitution of Pakistan. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is also not fulfilling its constitutional obligation for holding polls for the Assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Both the constitutional offices are placingthe ball in each other’s court, resulting in delay and creating a serious danger that constitutional provisions may be violated,” the president said in a letter sent to the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.
صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی نے پنجاب اور خیبر پختونخواہ میں انتخابات کی تاریخ دے دی— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) February 20, 2023
صدر مملکت نے الیکشن ایکٹ 2017 ء کے سیکشن 57 ایک کے تحت 9 اپریل بروز اتوار پنجاب اور خیبر پختونخواہ کی صوبائی اسمبلیوں کیلئے انتخابات کا اعلان کردیاhttps://t.co/Gr3iBpm8L2
Alvi highlighted that the Section 57(1) of the Elections Act, 2017, empowered the President to announce the date or dates of the general elections after consultation with the Commission. He said as the efforts to consult with the ECP could not bear fruit therefore,” I have felt it necessary to perform my constitutional and statutory duty to announce the date of elections to avoid the infringement and breach of the Constitution and law”.
“Therefore, in exercise of powers conferred upon me under Section 57 (1) of Elections Act, 2017, I,hereby, announce the date of9th April, 2023 (Sunday)for holding of generalelections of the Provincial Assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.The Election Commission of Pakistan is obliged under the law to issue ElectionProgramme in accordance with Section 57 (2) of Elections Act, 2017,” the president said.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its upward momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.31 percent in the inter-bank market on first working day of the week.
During the trading in interbank, the local currency was hovering at 262.01, with an increase of Rs0.81.
Last week, the local currency gained around 2.45 percent against the greenback. The country’s central bank also reported an increase in foreign exchange reserves, which returned to $3.19 billion, after touching critical levels below $3billion.
All eyes are now on the revival of the IMF bailout package which is expected to help the economy of crisis hit Pakistan.
This is an intraday update...
KARACHI – Gold continued its last week’s gaining momentum on Monday as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs500 per tola to reach Rs196,500.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs429 to settle at Rs168,467.
On Saturday, the South Asian country witnessed an increase of Rs2,800 per tola to close at Rs196,000. In the international market, the commodity price increased by $1 to reach at $1844 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.
