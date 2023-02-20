President Alvi announces general elections in Punjab, KP on April 9

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi on Monday announced a schedule for general elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwas as the electoral body and governors of the provinces could not announced a date despite dissolution of the assemblies in January.

The development comes after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) excused itself from participating in a meeting called by the president to discuss the election date.

“The Governors of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are not performing their constitutional duties for appointing a date, not later than ninety days from the date of dissolution of Provincial Assemblies as per the Constitution of Pakistan. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is also not fulfilling its constitutional obligation for holding polls for the Assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Both the constitutional offices are placingthe ball in each other’s court, resulting in delay and creating a serious danger that constitutional provisions may be violated,” the president said in a letter sent to the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی نے پنجاب اور خیبر پختونخواہ میں انتخابات کی تاریخ دے دی



صدر مملکت نے الیکشن ایکٹ 2017 ء کے سیکشن 57 ایک کے تحت 9 اپریل بروز اتوار پنجاب اور خیبر پختونخواہ کی صوبائی اسمبلیوں کیلئے انتخابات کا اعلان کردیاhttps://t.co/Gr3iBpm8L2 — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) February 20, 2023

Alvi highlighted that the Section 57(1) of the Elections Act, 2017, empowered the President to announce the date or dates of the general elections after consultation with the Commission. He said as the efforts to consult with the ECP could not bear fruit therefore,” I have felt it necessary to perform my constitutional and statutory duty to announce the date of elections to avoid the infringement and breach of the Constitution and law”.

“Therefore, in exercise of powers conferred upon me under Section 57 (1) of Elections Act, 2017, I,hereby, announce the date of9th April, 2023 (Sunday)for holding of generalelections of the Provincial Assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.The Election Commission of Pakistan is obliged under the law to issue ElectionProgramme in accordance with Section 57 (2) of Elections Act, 2017,” the president said.