ECP excuses itself from consulting President Alvi over Punjab, KP polls

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has excused itself from holding consultations with President Arif Alvi on elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
It may be noted that President Alvi on Friday had invited Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja for an ‘urgent meeting’ on February 20 for consultations on the dates for the polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab.
However, after finding fault with the president’s “choice of words” in the letter, ECP has now said that it may not be able to enter into a process of consultation with the office of the president due to the “matter being subjudice at various judicial fora” and several other reasons.
A letter issued by the ECP secretary to president’s secretary stated that the electoral body was well aware of its constitutional and legal obligations.
#ECP pic.twitter.com/WNkOOpCkxa— Election Commission of Pakistan (OFFICIAL) (@ECP_Pakistan) February 19, 2023
“It is pertinent to mention that Article 105 read with Article 112 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, provides the procedure for appointment of poll date in case of dissolution of the provincial assemblies,” it stated.
The ECP secretary informed the office of the president that the commission — following the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies — had approached the governors of both the provinces for deciding a date for holding the polls. He said that the Punjab and KP governors had responded to the letters but were yet to issue a date.
In reference to Lahore High Court’s (LHC) directive for Punjab election date, the letter stated that the ECP held a consultative meeting with Punjab Baligh ur Rehman in line with the orders but the latter expressed intention to avail the legal remedy against the judgment as “it was not binding on him”.
The ECP secretary informed the office of the president that the commission had sought further guidance from the high court via a miscellaneous plea, and challenged its order via a separate intracourt appeal “on the ground that the process of consultation with the Governor is not provided in the Constitution”.
“It is clarified that the Constitution does not empower the Election Commission to appoint a poll date in case of dissolution of a provincial Assembly by the Governor or due to afflux of time as provided in Article 112(1) of the Constitution,” the letter read.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 19, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|264.9
|268.15
|Euro
|EUR
|279.2
|282
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|315.8
|319
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.8
|73.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|70
|70.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178
|180.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|707.22
|715.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.76
|39.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.14
|38.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.56
|33.91
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.18
|3.29
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|867.89
|876.89
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|165.34
|167.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|690.7
|698.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.05
|73.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|197.12
|199.12
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.26
|25.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|287.56
|290.06
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,700 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,780.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Karachi
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Quetta
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Attock
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Multan
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
