Multiple blasts leave two dead, 20 injured in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad
Share
JALALABAD – At least two people were killed and 20 more injured in multiple explosions in Jalalabad city of eastern province Nangarhar on Saturday.
A Taliban official said that women and children were among the injured, adding that an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the blasts.
These are the first deadly blasts since the American troops left Afghanistan, ending a long war.
Some international media reports claimed that three people were killed in the incident and 18 others were wounded.
Nangarhar is considered as the stronghold of Afghanistan's Islamic State group, which had claimed responsibility for a deadly attack that killed more than 100 people at Kabul airport in August this year.
The Taliban returned to power in mid-August after they removed Ashraf Ghani’s government and took control of Kabul following the withdrawal of foreign forces.
PM Imran reiterates aspiration for peace in ... 10:28 AM | 18 Sep, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that instability in Afghanistan could affect all the neighboring ...
- Multiple blasts leave two dead, 20 injured in Afghanistan’s ...07:45 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
- Shehbaz Sharif, son Hamza summoned in money laundering case06:44 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
-
- PCB chairman Ramiz Raja speaks on New Zealand abandoning Pakistan ...06:06 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
-
- Pakistani celebs express disappointment after NZ tour called off05:30 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
- ‘Dafaa Hojao Tum’ — Resham set to star in Faseeh Bari Khan's ...04:59 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
- Areeba Habib-starrer ‘Nehar’ to highlight the issue of dowry04:35 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021