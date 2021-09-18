Multiple blasts leave two dead, 20 injured in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad

07:45 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
Multiple blasts leave two dead, 20 injured in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad
Share

JALALABAD – At least two people were killed and 20 more injured in multiple explosions in Jalalabad city of eastern province Nangarhar on Saturday.

A Taliban official said that women and children were among the injured, adding that an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the blasts.

These are the first deadly blasts since the American troops left Afghanistan, ending a long war.

Some international media reports claimed that three people were killed in the incident and 18 others were wounded.

Nangarhar is considered as the stronghold of Afghanistan's Islamic State group, which had claimed responsibility for a deadly attack that killed more than 100 people at Kabul airport in August this year.

The Taliban returned to power in mid-August after they removed Ashraf Ghani’s government and took control of Kabul following the withdrawal of foreign forces. 

PM Imran reiterates aspiration for peace in ... 10:28 AM | 18 Sep, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that instability in Afghanistan could affect all the neighboring ...

More From This Category
PCB chairman Ramiz Raja speaks on New Zealand ...
06:06 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
FM Qureshi to leave for UK this month
05:51 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
Pakistan initiates dialogue with Taliban for an ...
03:18 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
Watch: PIA flight receives water cannon salute in ...
01:49 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
PM Imran reiterates aspiration for peace in ...
10:28 AM | 18 Sep, 2021
‘Tragic Mistake’ – US acknowledges Kabul ...
09:58 AM | 18 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hira Mani’s father passes away in Karachi
06:17 PM | 18 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr