First fleet of electric buses for Karachi project to reach Pakistan from China today
Share
KARACHI – The first batch of 40 electric buses for the Green Line bus rapid transit system is set to reach Karachi tonight (Saturday), local media reported.
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail will inspect the buses at Karachi port during a special ceremony in connection with the arrival of the vehicles.
Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar, Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi and IT Minister Ameenul Haq will also attend the ceremony.
Pakistan will receive the second consignment of 40 more buses in October this year.
Earlier, Asad Umar had announced that the Green Line project will be made operational by November.
The project was launched by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in February 2016 and it was expected to be completed in one year to facilitate commuters in Pakistan’s financial hub.
Initially, the cost of project had been estimated at Rs16.85 billion. Later, the project was extended by another 10 kilometers and the estimated cost crossed the figure of Rs24 billion.
Karachi’s Green Line BRT project includes 12.7 km elevated and 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground, and has 25 stations.
First electric bus inaugurated in Karachi 04:07 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
KARACHI – Sindh Transport Minister Syed Awais Qadir Shah on Tuesday inaugurated electric buses in the mega ...
- Lal Masjid cleric Abdul Aziz booked for using TTP's name to threaten ...09:53 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
- PM’s aide Shahzad Akbar tests positive for Covid-1909:24 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
- Pakistani, Canadian FMs discuss Afghanistan in phone call09:10 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
- Sindh govt to pay for treatment of Pakistan’s second tallest man08:50 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
- First fleet of electric buses for Karachi project to reach Pakistan ...08:25 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
- Pakistani celebs express disappointment after NZ tour called off05:30 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
- ‘Dafaa Hojao Tum’ — Resham set to star in Faseeh Bari Khan's ...04:59 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
- Areeba Habib-starrer ‘Nehar’ to highlight the issue of dowry04:35 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021