First fleet of electric buses for Karachi project to reach Pakistan from China today

KARACHI – The first batch of 40 electric buses for the Green Line bus rapid transit system is set to reach Karachi tonight (Saturday), local media reported.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail will inspect the buses at Karachi port during a special ceremony in connection with the arrival of the vehicles.

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar, Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi and IT Minister Ameenul Haq will also attend the ceremony.

Pakistan will receive the second consignment of 40 more buses in October this year.

Earlier, Asad Umar had announced that the Green Line project will be made operational by November.

The project was launched by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in February 2016 and it was expected to be completed in one year to facilitate commuters in Pakistan’s financial hub.

Initially, the cost of project had been estimated at Rs16.85 billion. Later, the project was extended by another 10 kilometers and the estimated cost crossed the figure of Rs24 billion.

Karachi’s Green Line BRT project includes 12.7 km elevated and 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground, and has 25 stations.