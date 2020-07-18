TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclusive discounts up to 20%
05:59 PM | 18 Jul, 2020
TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclusive discounts up to 20%
LAHORE - After receiving an amazing response on the launch of TCL’s QLED range, TCL is opening its doors once again for the biggest Eid sale of the year.

The Bari Eid sale will last till 29th July 2020 and has a lot in store for consumers. Along with offering discounts on a variety of LED TVs and ACs,  the shopping fiesta is also giving a chance to win a brand new 55” C815 QLED TV via lucky draw.

To participate, a consumer just has to purchase any product from tclpakistan.com and gain entry to the draw. People will be able to participate in this mega campaign enabling them to get great offers on all of TCL’s AC and TVs. TCL has successfully cultivated strong brand-loyalty by offering its consumers high-value products, further illustrated in the launch of it latest QLED TV range which is also available on the website.

Majid Niazi the Marketing Manager of TCL said, “We are extremely proud of our long relationship with our consumers. With the Bari Eid sale, we want to enhance the customer experience by offering big discounts on all of our ACs and TVs. This year’s sale has a lot in store for the consumers, especially with the chance to win a brand new QLED TV”.

'King of Ghazal' remembered on 93rd birth anniversary
08:31 PM | 18 Jul, 2020

