Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance their heart out at a wedding

07:32 PM | 11 Feb, 2023
Lollywood's heartthrob Wahaj Ali is widely acclaimed as a versatile performer in the Pakistani entertainment industry. 

The dazzling actor has captured the hearts of many in Pakistan. He has quickly become a popular name in recent years and has earned widespread recognition for his portrayal of "Shariq" in the hit drama serial, Ehd-e-Wafa.

Recently, Wahaj was seen on the dance floor at a wedding, accompanied by none other than the talented Bilal Saeed. The viral video, which was shared by Murrad Rahim Khan on his Instagram story, shows the two popular stars unleashing their energetic moves on the bhangra floor, having the time of their lives.

On the work front, Ali was recently seen in Fitoor, Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi, Jo Bichar Gaye, and Team Muhafiz.

