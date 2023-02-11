Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance their heart out at a wedding

Lollywood's heartthrob Wahaj Ali is widely acclaimed as a versatile performer in the Pakistani entertainment industry.
The dazzling actor has captured the hearts of many in Pakistan. He has quickly become a popular name in recent years and has earned widespread recognition for his portrayal of "Shariq" in the hit drama serial, Ehd-e-Wafa.
Recently, Wahaj was seen on the dance floor at a wedding, accompanied by none other than the talented Bilal Saeed. The viral video, which was shared by Murrad Rahim Khan on his Instagram story, shows the two popular stars unleashing their energetic moves on the bhangra floor, having the time of their lives.
On the work front, Ali was recently seen in Fitoor, Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi, Jo Bichar Gaye, and Team Muhafiz.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 11, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|268.93
|269.58
|Euro
|EUR
|288.93
|289.53
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|325.8
|326.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.16
|73.46
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.6
|71.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.8
|742.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.19
|35.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.36
|912.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.25
|64.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.33
|176.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.81
|27.11
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.88
|76.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.4
|210.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|300.25
|302.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – Gold witnessed an upward trend on Saturday as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs400 per tola to reach Rs198,400.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs343 to settle at Rs170,096.
Yesterday, the South Asian country increased by Rs3,300 per tola to close at Rs198,000. In the international market, the commodity price remained unchanged at $1865 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market also remained changed as Rs2,160 per tola and Rs1,851 per 10 grams.
