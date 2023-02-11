Search

Pakistan Army rescues nine-year-old trapped under rubble for 102 hours in quake-hit Turkiye

08:16 PM | 11 Feb, 2023
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Army’s Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team has saved another life in earthquake-hit Adiyaman region of Turkiye.

The team has managed to recover a nine-year-old girl alive, who was trapped under the debris of a flattened building for 102 hours.

Pakistani search and rescue teams are offering support to Turkish authorities in quake-stricken regions of the country have managed to pull out several survivors from quake rubble over the past few days.

On Jan 9, the USAR evacuated two survivors, who were trapped under the rubble for more than 48 hours in the same area.

On Feb 7, the Pakistan Army “dispatched two contingents -- Urban Search & Rescue Team comprising rescue experts, sniffer dogs, search equipment and a medical team comprising army doctors, nursing staff and technicians along with 30 bedded mobile hospital, tentage, blankets and other relief items -- to Adana, Turkiye via special aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF)”.

Rescuers in quake hit Turkiye and Syria continue ongoing search and rescue operation for survivors of catastrophic earthquakes, with the death toll crossing 24,000 on Saturday.

