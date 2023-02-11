Pakistan Army rescues nine-year-old trapped under rubble for 102 hours in quake-hit Turkiye

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Army’s Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team has saved another life in earthquake-hit Adiyaman region of Turkiye.
The team has managed to recover a nine-year-old girl alive, who was trapped under the debris of a flattened building for 102 hours.
Pakistani search and rescue teams are offering support to Turkish authorities in quake-stricken regions of the country have managed to pull out several survivors from quake rubble over the past few days.
On Jan 9, the USAR evacuated two survivors, who were trapped under the rubble for more than 48 hours in the same area.
On Feb 7, the Pakistan Army “dispatched two contingents -- Urban Search & Rescue Team comprising rescue experts, sniffer dogs, search equipment and a medical team comprising army doctors, nursing staff and technicians along with 30 bedded mobile hospital, tentage, blankets and other relief items -- to Adana, Turkiye via special aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF)”.
Rescuers in quake hit Turkiye and Syria continue ongoing search and rescue operation for survivors of catastrophic earthquakes, with the death toll crossing 24,000 on Saturday.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 11, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|268.93
|269.58
|Euro
|EUR
|288.93
|289.53
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|325.8
|326.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.16
|73.46
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.6
|71.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.8
|742.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.19
|35.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.36
|912.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.25
|64.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.33
|176.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.81
|27.11
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.88
|76.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.4
|210.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|300.25
|302.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – Gold witnessed an upward trend on Saturday as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs400 per tola to reach Rs198,400.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs343 to settle at Rs170,096.
Yesterday, the South Asian country increased by Rs3,300 per tola to close at Rs198,000. In the international market, the commodity price remained unchanged at $1865 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market also remained changed as Rs2,160 per tola and Rs1,851 per 10 grams.
