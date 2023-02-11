Search

Gold price up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

08:39 PM | 11 Feb, 2023
KARACHI – Gold witnessed an upward trend on Saturday as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs400 per tola to reach Rs198,400.

According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs343 to settle at Rs170,096.

Yesterday, the South Asian country increased by Rs3,300 per tola to close at Rs198,000. In the international market, the commodity price remained unchanged at $1865 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market also remained changed as Rs2,160 per tola and Rs1,851 per 10 grams.

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 11, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 268.93 269.58
Euro EUR 288.93 289.53
UK Pound Sterling GBP 325.8 326.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.16 73.46
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.6 71.9
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.8 742.58
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 40.68 41.08
Danish Krone DKK 39.85 40.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.19 35.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.36 912.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.25 64.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.33 176.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.81 27.11
Omani Riyal OMR 718.24 726.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.88 76.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.4 210.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 300.25 302.75
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

