Ignore all fake news, stories regarding jobs, projects & individuals: Chairman CPEC
ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting and Chairman CPEC Authority Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday turned down the propaganda stories against China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
“Recently noticed attempts to subvert CPEC by lies and propaganda stories about various aspects and individuals,” he said in a tweet.
Recently noticed attempts to subvert #CPEC by lies&propaganda stories about various aspects and individuals.Plz ignore all fake news/stories regarding jobs, projects/individuals.All job ads will be posted on our website/official Accts https://t.co/Wopjwvzc5s #CPECMakingProgress— Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) August 23, 2020
Asim Bajwa urged the people to ignore all fake news stories regarding jobs and projects under CPEC.
He said all job advertisements relating to the mega project would be posted on the official website- http://www.cpecauthority.gov.pk.
