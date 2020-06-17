Some detractors giving false impression of CPEC being slowed, Says Asim Bajwa
ISLAMABAD - Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lt General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa said that the pace of work on CPEC projects has recently been picked up and the scope of the project has been enhanced.
In a tweet, he said a great deal of groundwork has been done to launch phase two of the project.
The Chairman CPEC Authority said some detractors are giving false impression of CPEC being slowed, the Radio Pakistan reported.
He said the upcoming projects include 7.2 billion dollars ML-1, two hydel power projects investing 3.5 billion dollars, special economic zones and agricultural projects.
