Sindh Cabinet approves Rs1.24 trillion budget proposals for FY 2020-21
Associated Press of Pakistan
04:05 PM | 17 Jun, 2020
Sindh Cabinet approves Rs1.24 trillion budget proposals for FY 2020-21
KARACHI - The Sindh Cabinet on Wednesday approved Rs1.24 trillion budget proposals for the next financial year 2020-21 in the pre-budget cabinet meeting held at the Chief Minister House here.

The Cabinet meeting was presided over by the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Besides Provincial Ministers, the meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning and Development and Secretaries concerned.

Sindh Finance Secretary Hassan Naqvi briefed the meeting about the budget of the financial year 2020-21.

Murad Ali Shah addressing the participants of the meeting said that the poor, farmers, youth, government employees and private sector had been provided with relief in the next budget.

He said that in spite of difficulties the budget for the development projects had been allocated.

He said, ‘We have tried to present a balanced budget adding that, we would not leave the people alone”.

