Popular YouTuber Nadir Ali blessed with a baby boy
Share
Congratulations are in order for Popular Youtuber Nadir Ali and his wife Faiza have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.
Ali's comedic streak became his claim to fame as his YouTube channel, P4 Pakao, shot to prominence among the local audience. His channelled features amusing videos and pranks. Fans praise him for his great sense of humour and his creativity as he comes up with new tricks.
Dropping a glimpse of his personal life, Nadir took to his Instagram handle and shared the first image of his child along with a very heartfelt caption.
Along with the adorable picture of his baby, he wrote, “Nothing in Life Will Ever Make You As Happy As Father !! Love You Beta.”
View this post on Instagram
As soon as the good news broke out on the Internet., Nadir's fans and Youtube family have congratulated him on the birth of the baby.
On the work front, Nadir's videos usually garner over a million hits. He also has a loyal fan following of over three million subscribers to his channel.
In total, the combined number of views his channel has received is more than 820 million views, making his channel the largest in the country.
Nadir Magsi wins 12th Cholistan Jeep Rally 2017 03:27 PM | 13 Feb, 2017
BAHAWALPUR - Nadir Magsi has won the 12th Cholistan desert Jeep Rally 2017. Ronny Patel of Sindh captured the second ...
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
-
- Sarfaraz Ahmed’s biography added to fourth-grade Urdu syllabus06:14 PM | 12 Aug, 2022
-
-
- Indian teen injects herself with blood of HIV-positive boyfriend to ...04:43 PM | 12 Aug, 2022
-
-
- Sara Ali Khan writes birthday note to herself, embraces self love04:10 PM | 12 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022