Karachi plane crash: PPP demands removal of PIA CEO, CAA head
Karachi: Pakistan Peoples Party leader Saeed Ghani said on Wednesday that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Arshad Malik was responsible for the tragic incident of plane crash in Karachi last week.
Talking to media, the Sindh Education Minister demanded the removal PIA CEO and head of the Civil Aviation Authority over the incident in which 97 people lost their lives and two miraculously survived.
A dictatorship has been established within the PIA as those who raised voices have been banned by the administration, he said.
Raising objection over inquiry committee, the minister asked the government to dissolve it and form a new probe team.
“I am not an aviation expert but leveling allegations on the late pilot before the investigation is not correct,” he said, adding that why the plane was allowed to land when landing gear was not deployed.
He said that the PIA CEO has created an environment of fear in the country.
