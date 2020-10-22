President Alvi urges opposition not to attack state institutions

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the opposition parties to desist from criticizing or attacking the state institutions as it will only benefit the country's enemies.

Speaking to a private television channel in an interview, he said criticising the government or its policies is the democratic right of the opposition parties, but I urge them to exercise care while talking about the state institutions. The Indian media was giving extra coverage to the ongoing political activities in Pakistan, Alvi added.

He said the state institutions have no role in the elections as they are called by the government to assist the civil administration in maintenance of law and order.

The President emphasized that the continuity of policies is inevitable for national development, which must go on regardless of any change in the government.

About the fears of the second wave of coronavirus in the country, the president said the number of new corona cases in Pakistan was touching nearly 700 cases per day with some deaths and advised the people to continue to adopt the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures to protect themselves.